The Hubble Space Telescope is fully operational again. This is what NASA reported. All four scientific space-monitoring instruments such as cameras and spectrometers have been collecting data again since the start of the week. According to NASA, no sync messages have been lost since the beginning of November. Such problems were the reason for the spontaneous shutdown of the Hubble telescope at the end of October.

Hubble first noticed the loss of these synchronized messages on October 23. Then the scientific instruments were reset. Sync messages provide important time information so that devices can properly respond to commands and data requests.

Hubble resumed work the next day. One day later, many of these reports were lost, at which point Hubble halted the search due to renewed problems. Since then, Hubble has been largely inactive. Monday NASA according to its own information The Hubble Space Telescope has been completely reactivated. Now the tool program will be further developed and tested in order to be able to continue scientific work in the future without synchronization messages.

The Cosmic Origins Spectrometer (COS), a spectrometer for researching the structure of the universe and the evolution of galaxies, stars and planets, will receive a software update in mid-December. Other space monitors are scheduled to receive similar updates in the coming months.

Hubble is a joint project of NASA and the European Space Agency. The telescope was brought into space by a space shuttle in 1990. After initial difficulties, it radically changed the overall picture of the universe and shaped it through images of stars, galaxies and much more.

picture 1 from 105

The Monkey Head Nebula in Orion

(Photo: ESA/Hubble)

Recently, Hubble has shown its age several times. Since the end of the space shuttle, the facility can no longer be visited or maintained by people. Hubble had to take a week off in the summer. A successor already ready: The James Webb Space Telescope is scheduled to fly into space in mid-December.



(vacation)

