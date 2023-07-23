A beach in the south of France has been evacuated because of a shark

The beach at Le Barcarès in southern France near Perpignan has been evacuated due to a shark warning.Image: shutterstock

The beach at Le Barcarès in southern France near Perpignan has been evacuated due to a shark warning. Local newspaper Sud West reported on Sunday that the animal, about two meters long, was spotted about 50 meters offshore on Saturday. Rescuers spotted the shark, which left the area on its own a short time later.

It is said that he was calm and not aggressive. Swimming remained prohibited between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. According to the scientific director of the Aquarium Canet-en-Roussillon, Patrick Massanet, it may have been a blue shark. As he explained to France Bleu Roussillon radio station, the animals can often be seen near beaches in France and Spain during the summer.

(yam / sda / dpa)