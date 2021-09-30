Doors can open while driving

1/5 VW TG is having problems with the doors.

2/5 In cold conditions, it can be opened while driving.



4/5 T6 is popular as a camper van.

5/5 200,000 vehicles now have to go to the workshop.

It’s every motorist’s horror: a door that opens while driving! According to its own information, the authority is now monitoring a withdrawal. In Germany, approximately 67,400 vehicles are likely to be affected. Incidents that destroyed property or injured not yet known.

“At temperatures below freezing point, water penetration can obstruct the door lock mechanism, and as a result, the door lock appears to be locked,” the FAA said. It concerns T6 models from the years of construction 2019 to 2021. With these cables, the so-called Bowden cables will be replaced, which also control the door closing function.

Russia and Scandinavia

The first recalls have already begun and will take place in accordance with the markets, a spokesman for Volkswagen Group light commercial vehicles said Thursday morning. It all started in countries with cold weather like Russia or Scandinavia, Central Europe was added recently, and Southern Europe will follow.