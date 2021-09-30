World

Doors can open while driving

September 30, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/5

    VW TG is having problems with the doors.

  • 2/5

    In cold conditions, it can be opened while driving.

  • 4/5

    T6 is popular as a camper van.

  • 5/5

    200,000 vehicles now have to go to the workshop.

It’s every motorist’s horror: a door that opens while driving! According to its own information, the authority is now monitoring a withdrawal. In Germany, approximately 67,400 vehicles are likely to be affected. Incidents that destroyed property or injured not yet known.

“At temperatures below freezing point, water penetration can obstruct the door lock mechanism, and as a result, the door lock appears to be locked,” the FAA said. It concerns T6 models from the years of construction 2019 to 2021. With these cables, the so-called Bowden cables will be replaced, which also control the door closing function.

See also  Researchers say that sharing leftover meat helped domesticate the dogs in Ice Age winters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *