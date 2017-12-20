Weston town and school holiday closure schedule

Weston Public Schools and Weston Town Hall and other town offices will be operating on a holiday schedule through Jan. 1.
Monday, Dec. 25 – Monday, Jan.1
Weston Public Schools, closed, winter break.
Sunday, Dec. 24
Weston Town Hall, town offices, transfer station, and library, closed.
Monday, Dec. 25
Weston Town Hall, town offices, transfer station, and library, closed.
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Weston Town Hall, town offices, and library, closed. (Transfer station open regular hours.)
Sunday, Dec. 31
Weston Town Hall, town offices, and transfer station, closed. (Library open regular hours.)
Monday, Jan. 1
Weston Town Hall, town offices, transfer station, and library, closed.