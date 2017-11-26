About Town: Free

Information isn’t free. For example, it costs time, effort, and money to enable the public to be able to follow what government is up to, even at the local level.

Whenever a new Weston administration begins its work it seems to me that it would be a good idea for it to consider arranging for the Freedom of Information Commission to present a quick course on how to follow the rules. And to thereby provide “sunshine” on the activities of government.

There is a law, the Freedom of Information Act, that here in Connecticut lays out specifics. For example, when a board can go into executive session. And what can and cannot be done in such a session.

Another big point concerns record keeping, as well as the deadlines for having draft minutes available. And for posting notices. In recent times, postings at the town website, as well as town hall, have enhanced dissemination of these items.

Freedom isn’t free either. If we don’t hold our elected and appointed officials to account, we may be surprised to find that our freedoms have been compromised.

Westonites have always cherished the privacy we have in our unique town. But at the same time I can say with certainty that Westonites are very alert to three things. Number one is threats to the school budget. Number two is making sure we remain a community that is free of sewers and public water lines. Number three is saying no to any non-residential intrusion into our neighborhoods.

A long time ago, the late Pat Heifetz, founder and original editor and publisher of the Weston Forum, gave me some good advice. If I wanted to know what was happening in town, attend the meetings of the Board of Selectmen.

“Everything ends up there,” she said.

CT-N

Following what is going on in state government is of course a more daunting task than following things here in Weston. One blessing in recent years has been the ability to put faces to the names we hear about regarding happenings in the Capitol. And to be able to actually listen to what they have to say. That is where videos provided online by CT-N, the Connecticut Network, come into play.

The dry facts are supplied in the journals of the House and Senate. Agendas and minutes of committees, too. As well as public testimony and easy access to the statutes. All are at one’s fingertips online.

Recently CT-N’s newer capabilities permit major actions of the Judicial Branch to appear online as well. I recently watched the testimony and arguments in the C.C.J.E.F. case on my computer. It was like witnessing history being made.

But the best thing about CT-N’s coverage is being able to view Public Hearings of the various Committees. Here there is give and take during testimony. And in most cases you can tell that legislators really care.

NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays and Sundays at 5:30 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at www.aboutweston.com.