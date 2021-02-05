4-2 win in Hallenstadion – SCB finds its way to success with black-sport

Who would have thought? SC Bern, who has been in crisis for months, finds its way back to victory at Hallenstadion in all places. Even more surprising: “Mutzen” in the play of power makes the initial decision.

First shorter …

Prior to the duel with ZSC, Bernese had not scored an outdated goal in 34 consecutive minutes. Even during a penalty kick against Marco Pedretti in the first third, the visitors were unsuccessful.

When Pedretti went into the penalty area again in the 28th minute due to a handicap, a goal was scored – but on the wrong side. Sven Andregeto closed off a 1: 2 counterattack.

… then two of the force targets

Now the SCB could have disintegrated, but the opposite was true: After 23 seconds of Andrighetto’s goal, Tristan Scherwey scored to make it 3-1 and thus ended the nearly 37-minute drought in Bern.

And the bottom of the table tasted it: 13 seconds before the second third break, Scherwey again made the initial decision with a goal of tough play.

Two other duels are outstanding

For Byrne, this is the first success after the quarantine and the first of three since January 5 (against Ambry). The Lions couldn’t hide the fact that they had lost a number of key players (Gareth Roe joined recently).

After all, Zurich will soon have a chance for revenge: on this day and next Friday, the two teams will meet again in Bern.