News from tennis – no Olympic summit for Golubic – Sports

Viktorija Golubic

Golubic failed early in Montreal

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 47) couldn’t use emotional highs after winning the Olympic silver in doubles. At the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal, the Zurich woman lost in the first round to Paula Padusa (WTA 31) 2:6, 3:6. Golubic started with a break, but the 28-year-old showed a great effort to serve. She just won two of her eight serve matches.

As Wawrinka did not do at the US Open

Stan Wawrinka also has to give up his participation in the US Open. The 2016 champion is still not fit enough after undergoing a second operation on his left foot. The 36-year-old from Vaud has not played since the start of March. Among other things, he missed the French Open, Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Sinner replaces Zverev as the youngest 500 winners

Jannik Sinner (ITA) won his third ATP Championship title. The 19-year-old defeated Mackenzie McDonald 7-5 4-6 7-5 in Washington, DC. Sinner is the youngest player on the ATP Tour to win a championship in the 500 class. Sinner replaced Alexander Zverev.



