Egan Bernal will not compete in the Tour de France in 2021. © APA / afp / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

The Tour de France 2021 will be played without Colombian Igan Bernal, winner of the year 2019.

As Ineos Grenadiers head Dave Brailsford explained in an online media tour, Britain’s top racing team would dispense with the 24-year-old Bernal on Tour France 108 (June 26 to July 18) and instead use Welsh tour winner Gerint Thomas, The year is 2018, and Ecuadorean Richard Carabaz (Winner 27 / Giro 2019).

“With the experience of time, the climb and the nature of the tour, it’s clearly a very good fit for Geriant,” Brailsford said. In addition, last year’s winner Tao Geojejan Hart (25 / Great Britain) will make his debut in the tour. We asked ourselves, ‘Are we putting our best drivers on the tour? Or distributed among the three? “I think it gives us a good gender balance,” Brailsford said.

Bernal, who was supposed to lead Ineos Grenadier as captain in the Giro d’Italia (May 8-30), had prematurely finished the Tour of France after the 16th stage – far behind in the overall standings.

Author: dpa