3.0-magnitude mild earthquake – 10 miles northwest of Santa Teresa, Rio Arriba County, New Mexico, USA, Monday, July 12, 2021 at 1:44 p.m. GMT

July 12, 2021
Jordan Lambert

A light earthquake of magnitude 3.0, at a depth of 10 km

12. July. 14:31 UTC: First message: USGS 47 minutes later.
12. July 16:32: recalculated the earthquake focus depth from 4.4 to 10.0 km (2.7 to 6.2 mi). The epicenter was corrected 1.2 km (0.7 mi) after ESE.

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.

succumb to Depth Place those
3.0 10 km 5 km north of Capolin, New Mexico USGS
3.0 4 km New Mexico EMSC

