3.0-magnitude mild earthquake – 10 miles northwest of Santa Teresa, Rio Arriba County, New Mexico, USA, Monday, July 12, 2021 at 1:44 p.m. GMT

A light earthquake of magnitude 3.0, at a depth of 10 km
12. July. 14:31 UTC: First message: USGS 47 minutes later.
12. July 16:32: recalculated the earthquake focus depth from 4.4 to 10.0 km (2.7 to 6.2 mi). The epicenter was corrected 1.2 km (0.7 mi) after ESE.
Date and time (UTC): Jul 12, 2021 13:44:29 UTC –
Size: 3
Epicenter depth: 10.0 km
Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 36.2717°N / 106.7838°W (Rio Arriba, New Mexico, United States)
Nearest volcano: Valles Caldera (50 km / 31 mi)
Nearby places and cities:
16 km northwest Santa Teresa (pop: 2740) -> earthquake is near!
60 km northwest Poplar (Pop count: 12,000) -> Nearby earthquakes!
70 km west northwest Spanish (pop: 10,200) -> earthquakes nearby!
72 km northwest white rock (pop: 5730) -> earthquakes nearby!
81 km west northwest she has (pop: 3180) -> earthquakes nearby!
100 km northwest santa fe (bang: 84100) -> earthquake is near!
116 km north Rio Rancho (Pop count: 87500) -> Nearby earthquakes!
133 km north Albuquerque (pop: 559100) -> earthquake is near!
Primary data source: USGS (US Geological Survey)
Rated earthquake energy: 2×109 Joules (554 kWh, equivalent to 0.477 tons of TNT) Mehr Infos
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
|succumb to
|Depth
|Place
|those
|3.0
|10 km
|5 km north of Capolin, New Mexico
|USGS
|3.0
|4 km
|New Mexico
|EMSC
Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900
-
Date / world time
| mag |
Depth
|
Modification
|
distance: after
| details
-
October 11, 1960 08:05
| 5.5 |
49km / 30mi
|
61 years ago
|
237km / 147mi
| Gunnison County, 30 miles southeast of Montrose, Colorado, USA
-
August 23 2011 05:46
| 5.3 |
4 km / 2.5 miles
|
Since 10 years
|
206 km / 128 miles
| 21 miles SW of Trinidad, Las Animas County, Colorado, USA
-
August 10, 2005 22:08
| 5.0 |
5 km / 3.1 miles
|
16 years ago
|
190 km / 118 miles
| 22 miles west of Raton, Colfax County, New Mexico, USA
-
January 05, 1976 06:23
| 5.0 |
25 km / 16 miles
|
46 years ago
|
148km / 92mi
| 50 miles northeast of Gallup, McKinley County, New Mexico, USA
-
Jan 23 1966 01:56
| 5.0 |
3 km / 1.9 miles
|
56 years ago
|
82km / 51mi
| 5.3 miles northeast of Navajo, Rio Arriba County, New Mexico, USA
-
Jan 04, 1971 07:39
| 4.7 |
unknown
|
51 years ago
|
131 km / 82 miles
| 5 km E of San Francisco Xavier, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, USA
-
March 05, 1977 03:00
| 4.6 |
22 km / 14 miles
|
44 years ago
|
141km / 87mi
| 60 miles northeast of Gallup, McKinley County, New Mexico, USA
-
March 17 1973 07:43
| 4.5 |
6 km / 3.7 miles
|
48 years ago
|
59km / 37mi
| Rio Arriba County, 31 miles northwest of Santa Fe, Santa Fe John County, New Mexico, USA
-
November 28 1970 07:40
| 4.5 |
unknown
|
51 years ago
|
131 km / 82 miles
| 4.2 km NE of San Francisco Xavier, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, USA
-
December 24, 1973 02:20
| 4.4 |
18km / 11.2mi
|
48 years ago
|
142 km / 88 miles
| 17 miles northeast of Grants, Cibola County, New Mexico, USA
-
July 30, 2020 15:04
| 3.7 |
9.6 km / 6 miles
|
50 weeks ago
|
7 km / 4 miles
| Rio Arriba County, 90 miles northwest of Santa Fe, Santa Fe John County, New Mexico, USA
-
April 09, 2021 14:49
| 3.3 |
5.4 km / 3.4 miles
|
13 weeks ago
|
2 km / 1 mile
| Rio Arriba County, 62 miles northwest of Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA
-
February 08, 2021 22:50
| 3.1 |
4 km / 2.5 miles
|
22 weeks ago
|
1 km / 1 mile
| Rio Arriba County, 62 miles northwest of Santa Fe, Santa Fe John County, New Mexico, USA
-
Jun 25 2021 07:05
| 2.6 |
3.5km / 2.2mi
|
2 weeks ago
|
26 km / 16 miles
| 15 km southwest of Santa Teresa, New Mexico
Note: Click on the date/world time to sort by time.
