Boris Johnson wants the 2030 World Cup for Great Britain and Ireland

London, Monday 12 July 2021 at 8:17 pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday expressed confidence that Great Britain and Ireland could win the bid to host the 2030 World Cup.
After winning the 1966 World Cup in their country, England’s attempts for the 2006 and 2018 World Cup failed. “It’s a long and difficult process,” Johnson said the day after England lost the European Championship final at Wembley. “But I think it will be good and we will try.”
Johnson attended the European Nations Cup final in London with his wife, Carrie Johnson.
