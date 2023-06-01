2024 “maybe” is just one game

After the first autumn double in Frankfurt/Main, only one AFL match is expected to be played on German soil again in 2024. UEFA President Brett Josper told “SID” at the SPOBIS conference in Dusseldorf : “There are two this year, and we’ll probably go back to one next year.”

Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by now-retired superstar Tom Brady, made their German premiere in front of a full house in Munich in a duel with the Seattle Seahawks and won in 21:16. “It was great,” Josper later said, emphasizing the good TV ratings – also in the USA.

NFL: Chiefs and Patriots in Germany as guests

On November 5, Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will meet the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, followed by the New England Patriots’ game against the Indianapolis Colts on November 12 at the same venue.

“We have great matches, the expectations are high,” Josper said. “We are very focused on our strategy to play the main tour matches here.”