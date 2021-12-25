Football and Studies Combined: Leon Weil of Lübeck Interested in Scholarship in America

“I was really excited because I didn’t know what to expect!” Leon revealed Will in an exclusive chat with the LN Sports Bell. Since the summer of 2021, the 19-year-old, who has spent almost his entire youth career at VfB Lübeck, has been completing a football scholarship in the USA – more specifically at the University of Maine in Fort Kent. This place is not far from the border with Canada. Show

Lübeck-based Leon Weil: “Here in America the focus is on fitness!”

At this university, he combines his studies in business administration with an active playing career. With the college team “UMFK Bengals” made it to the USCAA-Ligue Finals, a league for somewhat smaller college teams. There Will & Co. barely failed, and had to pull the short straw in the penalty shootout. Lucas Weil’s brother, currently active in Optik Rathenow in Regionalliga Nordost, talks about the big difference between German and American football’s priorities: “Here in America the focus is really very much on the area of ​​fitness, while in Germany it is rather the focus on the tactical playing area.”

Leon Will making his way to the UMFK Bengals college team – 15 minutes plus overtime in the final

Leon Weil, who can also take credit for his business studies in Germany, had to work hard in the first six months of his football scholarship to be recommended for league seasons. “Here, the coaches really rely on their long-term experienced teammates. It was very difficult for me to move.” But his football training at VfB Lübeck seemed to have paid off, because Will was substituted 15 minutes before the end of the original time in the final Big – to take a penalty for everything. – The important penalty shootout, but in the end, he did not dare: “In fact, I was supposed to take a penalty, I was already on the coach’s note. But shortly before that, I missed a penalty in training, so I didn’t want to take responsibility for it ” . See also Italy defeated Belgium and finished third in the Nations League

“In American colleges, university times depend on training times!”

In all, the playmaker, who turned 20 in January, takes a look back at his exciting first six months in the US: from a fundamental improvement in his English skills to a successful start at university (“In my first semester, I was able Let’s look forward to many good grades”) for further development in football. “In American colleges, university hours depend on training times. The importance of football is remarkably high and special attention is given to ensuring that university and football do not overlap,” says Will, who is interested in traveling far and getting there. This is a very special feeling.”

Degree in business administration or training with the police? Football scholarship plans are still open

Leon Will is spending Christmas and New Year 2022 with his family in Dessau, and he won’t be back in America until mid-January to spend his second semester there and enjoy other exciting moments. In the summer of next year I will return to Germany. He will either wish to continue his studies in business administration with two semester credits in business administration, or start an internship with the police. “I don’t know yet exactly what I will decide.” And maybe “Lubeck Young” will be appointed by an association in the LN region again – it will continue to be observed …