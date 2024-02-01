2-0 win in St. Gallen – Own goal and counterattack: Servet is now the first pursuer of leader YB – Sports

Suddenly the worm entered their home stadium: while St. Gallen-Kebbonpark was a fortress in the first half of the season (9 matches – 9 wins), it now suffered its second home defeat against Servette in the space of 4 days (after 1:4 against Lugano). . The visitors to Geneva, who extended their unbeaten streak to 14 matches, were completely different.

It was not that Servette clearly dominated the home team. If anything, St. Gallen lacked the necessary composure in front of the opposition goal and were not happy in front of their own goal. Or as Albert Valsé said during the break: “We scored both goals ourselves.”

Servette exploits St. Gallen's shortcomings

Servette led 1-0, although Calvinstadt did not have a single shot on target. Unfortunately, Jozo Stanic shot a cross from Servette's Keigo Tsunemoto into his own net (19).

After 7 minutes, Mihailo Stefanovic was subjected to pressure from two Geneva players who were on the verge of legality, so he lost the ball. Then Servette made a merciless save against the advanced St. Gallen team. Derek Kutesa sent over Alexis Antunes who scored from the edge of the penalty area – 2-0.

The home team did not let the deficit deter them and continued to press. But Charles Akolo (28), Nicolai Muller (40), Fabian Schubert shortly after his substitution (47), and Falese with a header (61) wasted the best opportunities, and Bastien Touma also missed the score in the 6th minute for a possible early lead. Saved by Joel Moll in the Geneva goal.

The most notable absentees from St. Gallen

It is possible that the game would have taken a different path. But the St. Gallen team was unable to cover his absences. Captain and driver Lukas Gurtler (red card) was absent, as was striker Willem Gebels (injured), the second top scorer for eastern Switzerland behind Akolo.

Midfielder Stefano Guidotti is leaving St. Gallen and moving to Italian third division club Olbia Calcio with immediate effect. The 24-year-old moved from Ticino from FC Lugano to Espen in July 2022 and has made 10 competitive appearances. The midfielder did not play this season due to a foot injury.

Small consolation for FCSG: the former St. Louis player missed the biggest chance of the game. Jalen Jeremy Guilleminot, who should have given Servette a 3-0 lead in the 53rd minute. But this should not bother the Geneva striker anymore, as Servette overtook his direct rival in the table thanks to the win and is now the first pursuer of the leader YB.

And this is how it continues

The two teams will return to competitions next Sunday, February 4th. St. Gallen visits FC Lucerne, Servette welcomes Stade Lausanne Ouchy. Both matches start at 4:30 pm.