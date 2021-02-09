Tennis News: Struve and Hanfman Eliminated from Australian Open | Tennis News

The following disappointment for German tennis fans: Jan Lennard Struve also surprisingly had to pack his bags after the first round of the Australian Open, and Yannick Hanfmann was also eliminated.

Jan Lennard Struve left Melbourne Park after poor resolve in the “Disaster” match. The 30-year-old German second seed wanted to dispense with more of the blurring of the already mixed German record at the Australian Open.

Struve said after his defeat of 6: 7 (2: 7), 6: 7 (5: 7), a defeat of 1: 6 against the Australian Christopher O’Connell – a phrase that can be heard often: “I am very disappointed” from German professionals in the early days of the first Annual highlight. Even for Yannick Hanfman, the less surprising tournament came on Tuesday with 3: 6, 3: 6, 4: 6 against powerful Russian Andrei Rublev.

Zverev and Kupfer master the opening match

Previously, Angelique Kerber, Andrea Petkovic and Laura Siegmund had failed with the women, repeatedly injured Mona Barthel (Newmünster) prevented Germany’s defeat with her 3: 6, 6: 4, 6: 4 success against Italian Elisabetta Cocciarretto on Tuesday. “I haven’t played in a long time,” said Barthel. “Now I won the first round. It’s amazing.” Eurosport.

In the men’s category, Cedric Marcel Stebi broke through the opening barrier on Monday, and Alexander Zverev (Hamburg) and Dominic Kupfer (Fortwangen) beat their first opponent.

“The result is not good. I think we also got bad draws,” said Hanfman after his brave appearance against Rublev. As for Karlsruher, it’s still happening in the doubles. He replaces injured Andreas Maes and competes with French Open champion Kevin Kreowitz.

Zverev meets Cressy, Koepfer meets Thiem

The remaining German men will continue their singles on Wednesday. First and foremost, Kupffer has an early morning duel with Austrian US Open winner Dominic Thiem. Then, in the second match of the evening session starting at 7:00 am CET, Zverev is the favorite against the US Qualifiers Maxim Chrissy.













0:31



Super quick reaction from Alexander Zverev, who is still shooting a ball into the net and scores a point against Medvedev. The final match between Russia and Italy today from 11:30 pm on Sky Sport 1 (video duration: 31 seconds).



Struve played that role too – especially a few days ago, he defeated Milos Raonic (Canada) and Dozan Lajovi (Serbia) in the ATP Cup, two professionals in the Top 30, and thus was hoping for the start of the Australian Open. “I was really hoping to take the momentum out of the ATP Cup with me,” said Struve. “I tried to get up again and again. But unfortunately it was a disaster today.”

