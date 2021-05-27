▷ FreedomPay and JP Morgan are expanding cooperation to support …

FreedomPay

Philadelphia and London, January.

The leading European online transaction acquirer, JP Morgan, chooses FreedomPay to expand the range of existing cards – thus enabling in-store payments for the first time.

FreedomPay, which Next-level trade (TM)The preferred platform for thousands of merchants around the world announced that it has expanded its trade offerings to include the United Kingdom, the European Union, Switzerland and parts of the Nordic countries through cooperation with JP Morgan.

As consumers return to store shopping, FreedomPay and JP Morgan have teamed up to offer an enhanced experience you pass through Trade without touch– Solutions including contactless card payment and digital wallet acceptance are supported as well as PCI-certified P2PE security.

“FreedomPay is pleased to expand its partnership with JP Morgan to bring more in-store payment functionality to millions of shoppers,” said Tony Hammond, Senior Vice President, Global Product Delivery at FreedomPay. “Advances in technology and changes in consumer behavior since COVID-19 are causing many retailers to rethink the way they approach customer experiences and the world of commerce.”

The FreedomPay platform offers several benefits to retail brands, including:

- Die Fähigkeit, den Handel über Eigenschaften, Kanäle und Regionen hinweg innerhalb einer einzigen "offenen", vollständig agnostischen, flexiblen Plattform zu vereinheitlichen. - Die Möglichkeit, das gesamte Datenreporting in einem intelligenten Portal namens Business Intelligence zu zentralisieren, das Zahlungen und Abstimmungssätze anzeigt. - Die Chance für Kunden, im Geschäft kontaktlos zu bezahlen und ein berührungsloses Ökosystem zu schaffen. - FreedomPay ist eine marktführende Technologie, die Sicherheit, Identität, Zahlungen, Loyalität und Werbung miteinander verbindet, um den Handel zu verbessern.

“Our collaboration with FreedomPay will help us provide an in-store payment option that builds on our well-established e-commerce processing capabilities,” said Basil Bailey, Head of Product for Merchant Services EMEA at JP Morgan. “Simplifying merchants’ operations will help them save time and money and help them grow.”

FreedomPay information

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commercial (TM) platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy systems to the latest technology. As the number one choice for many of the largest companies around the world in the areas of retail, hospitality, accommodation, games, sports and entertainment, hospitality, education, healthcare, and financial services, FreedomPay technology is specifically designed to operate in an extremely complex environment of global trade delivering extremely robust performance. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was the first to obtain the coveted authentication by the PCI Security Standards Board for the Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE / EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay’s robust, secure, identity, and data analytics solutions are available in store, online and mobile, and are backed by a rapid rollout of API. The award-winning FreedomPay Commerce platform works on a single, unified technology suite across multiple continents and enables companies to deliver an innovative next-level experience globally. www.freedompay.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941593/FreedomPay_Logo.jpg