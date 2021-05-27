Hockey – a clear win over Canada: the hockey men in the goal frenzy – a sport

Directly from the dpa news channel

Hamburg (dpa) – The German hockey men also won their third Test match at the UHC facility in Hamburg in five days.

The selection of the national coach, Qais Al-Saadi, on Thursday, defeated the Canadian team 7-0 (3-0) as part of their preparations for the European Championship in Amsterdam and the Olympic Games. DHB defeated North America 5–0 in Whitsunday.

The goals were scored by Constantine Stipe (second), Martin Hanner (fourth), Tim Herzbruch (18th), Lance Muller (36th), Marco Meltkau (45th), Justus Wigan (48th) and Malt Hillwig (58th). “It was great for me to see that the players were on fire and really went to the last second. The active players make it more difficult for us as coaches to nominate tomorrow,” Al Saadi said.

The test series will end on Friday (12 noon) with the second match against France. DHB’s first match 5: 2 has ended.

