New committee formed to market the town of Weston

Weston’s Strategic Planning Committee, formed in 2015, will disband in its current capacity and refocus its efforts as a much smaller committee.

The Board of Selectmen voted on Sept. 7 to establish the Strategic Marketing and Innovation Committee, officially beginning on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The original Strategic Planning Committee had 17 members. The new Strategic Marketing and Innovation Committee will have seven members.

“We want to keep going with this momentum,” said Marc Karasu, an original member of the Strategic Planning Committee. “Marketing and innovation is where we think we can help further the profile of the town in coming years.”

Karasu and Bill Douglass, another original member of the Strategic Planning Committee, will be the co-chairs of the new Strategic Marketing and Innovation Committee.

“The proposal is a little more scaled down in ambition,” said Karasu. “Not in terms of what we’re trying to do but in the amount of resources and personnel we need to do it.”

Karasu and Douglass were members of the original marketing subcommittee. Their accomplishments include the creation of the website thewestonway.com. According to the duo, the website gained local media attention which in turn attracted the New York Times, which recently published an article about Weston.

“That [New York Times article] isn’t the exclamation point, it’s the start of what we could be doing,” said Karasu. “Building a brand for a town or a product takes time and we couldn’t have a better starting block.”