Weston celebrates 111th annual Emmanuel Fair

A day of fun, music and food is on the menu for the 111th Family Fair at Emmanuel Church.

The family-friendly fair will take place rain or shine, on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the parish grounds at 285 Lyons Plain Road.

Fair festivities planned are many and varied.

Traditional carnival fare — including hamburgers and hot dogs — will be on tap as well as ice cream, popcorn and other snacks.

For kids there will be a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, an inflatable obstacle course and a variety of children’s games.

Shoppers will delight in the selection of treasures in booths filled with toys, collectibles, furniture, jewelry, baked goods at the Country Kitchen, artwork and autumn plants. Cash and credit cards are accepted — no checks.

A Silent Auction will feature a vast array of items donated from community businesses, vendors, and artisans including sports and symphony tickets, restaurant gift certificates, and themed gift baskets.

New this year is an eye-catching exhibit of quilts in the church. Another new addition is an afternoon historical tour (offered twice) through Emmanuel’s cemetery, where a Supreme Court Justice is buried, among other notable Weston folks.

Entertainment will be provided by The Weston High School’s Chamber Singers at 11:30 a.m., followed by the band Voodoo Carnival from noon to 3:30.

Fairgoers are invited to enter the fair’s popular “Best Chocolate Chip Cookie in Connecticut” contest. A panel of local judges will award first-, second- and third-place awards. Bakers of all ages are encouraged to enter at no charge. Bring one dozen, homemade chocolate chip cookies, a list of ingredients (required for entry) and your name and contact information to the contest table by noon on the day of the fair. Creativity is welcomed, the only rule is that the cookies include chocolate chips. Guidelines can be found on the church website emmanuelweston.org.

“I look forward to our 111th Family Fair with great enthusiasm. It’s a time-honored tradition that promotes fellowship among our congregation and beyond parish borders. It’s also a day of relaxed fun for people of all ages — and the perfect vehicle through which to extend Emmanuel’s hospitality. The Family Fair exemplifies the true meaning of community,” said Katy Piazza, Emmanuel’s Priest-In-Charge.

Fair history

Emmanuel’s fair has been a Weston tradition for more than 100 years.

The Ladies Sewing Society officially launched the fair in 1907, hulling gallons of strawberries for shortcake to sell to fairgoers.

There was only one time the fair was canceled. In 1919, it was called off due to an influenza epidemic.

Fair organizers have always been willing to try new things. Over the years, the fair held some interesting contests.

For years, a baby parade was a perennial showstopper. Tykes vying for the title of cutest kid were wheeled past celebrity judges including TV newsman Douglas Edwards, socialite Amy Vanderbilt, and dance instructor Arthur Murray.

In 1962, people were asked to guess the E.T.M. (estimated time of melting) of a 100-pound cube of ice delivered to the church at noon Saturday. One participant, Jerry Brenner, guessed 2:05 p.m. Sunday.

A vigil was kept around the clock to monitor the melting, and at exactly 2:05 p.m., to the amazement of many, the last bit of ice disappeared.

In 1965, in one of the fair’s biggest money-raisers, a car was donated to the fair by a junk yard in Norwalk. Folks paid 25 cents to smash the car three times with a sledgehammer. That event proved so popular it made the pages of the New York Times.

The fair also had a couple of what church historian Cubby Hickox calls “lapses in judgment.” One lapse was in 1948, when cigarettes were offered as a prize for games.

The other lapse is what Hickox calls, The Capehart Television Disaster of 1949.

At that fair, a Capehart brand TV with a whopping 10-inch screen was to be raffled off at 25 cents a chance. Everyone was excited and 2,000 books of raffle tickets were printed. Sales soared. But three weeks before the fair, the state’s attorney’s office issued a ban on all “tickets of chance” based on a complaint about gambling by the Bridgeport Pastor’s Association.

Rumors circulated that Emmanuel’s fair would be canceled. Fair organizers decided that the fair would go on as planned but were faced with the daunting task of returning all ticket stubs and money. However, few people requested a refund, and the fair committee held a guessing game instead for the TV set.

Although the games and prizes have changed at the fair over the years, one thing that hasn’t is the sense of camaraderie and joy the fair brings to the volunteers who run it and people who attend it.

Chris Juneau, who will be selling cakes and pies at the fair’s Country Kitchen, said the whole congregation pitches in to run the fair. “It’s truly an inter-generational experience. Even kids help out. A lot of work goes into it; we start planning the fair in March. But we all look forward to it because the community has such a good time each year at the fair,” she said.

For more information about the fair, go to emmanuelweston.org or call the church office at 203- 227-8565.