Zurich Airport scores well in Google reviews

Booking portal Holidu.ch has evaluated Google reviews of European airports. Zurich Airport is considered one of the best, despite the problems at the beginning of the holiday season.
Holidu, the holiday rental booking portal, searched for airports with the best ratings. The study was conducted using Google Maps data, using the average Google rating and the number of reviews to generate a European airport rating.
Top 10 airports in Europe:
1. Athens Eleftherios Venizelos Airport, Greece – Average Google rating of 4.4 based on 24,467 reviews: ATH is the largest and most popular airport in Greece and is located 33 kilometers from the city center. Greece escaped the European aviation chaos relatively unscathed.
2. Zurich Airport, Switzerland – Google average score of 4.4 out of 14,267 reviews: Despite having taken a slight hit from a recent air traffic control glitch, Zurich Airport was ranked second in the rankings. The airport’s reputation does not appear to be affected and travelers have a range of different options for spending time at the airport.
3. Porto Airport, Portugal – Google average rating 4.4 out of 11,904 reviews: Francisco de Sa Carneiro Airport, also known as Porto Airport, can be a good alternative to avoid the delays that Portugal’s largest airport in Lisbon has been experiencing since mid-June escaped. About 65 percent of flights have been postponed and 4.8 percent canceled since early July, according to recent reports. Porto Airport has an airport app to track real-time arrival and departure times and flight status, so the connection is straightforward and in real time.
4. Alicante Airport, Spain – Average Google rating of 4.3 based on 10,547 reviews: Alicante International Airport in Spain is located approximately 15 kilometers from the city center of Alicante. Travelers praise the good organization, bright and spacious design.
5. Malta Airport, Malta – Average Google rating of 4.3 based on 6,279 reviews: Both the airport and Air Malta were affected by many delays from London Heathrow Airport, despite being smaller in size compared to its European counterparts, the airport in Malta is In no way inferior to these.
6. Munich Airport, Germany – Average Google rating of 4.2 from 19850 reviews
7. Palma de Mallorca Airport, Spain – Average Google rating of 4.2 based on 19,107 reviews
8. Vaclav Havel Airport Prague, Czech Republic – Average Google rating of 4.2 based on 13,786 reviews
9. Gran Canaria Airport, Spain – Average Google rating of 4.2 based on 10,565 reviews
10. Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Finland – Average Google rating of 4.2 based on 8,319 reviews
The 5 worst airports in Europe:
1. Bordeaux-Merignac Airport, France – Average Google rating of 2.7 based on 5,700 reviews: The main complaints about this airport were its small size and lack of passenger seats. To make matters worse, many flights have recently been canceled due to staff strikes, so vacationers may want to consider alternatives when planning a trip from Bordeaux-Merignac airport.
2. Heraklion Airport, Greece – Google average 2.8 out of 10,791 reviews: Most complaints are about the airport being crowded, old and poorly equipped. There is still a lot to catch up with in terms of regulation: the frequent changing of departure gates and chaotic security checks were often highlighted in the comments.
3. Luton Airport, UK – Google average rating 3.0 out of 10,665: Since the beginning of July, Bloomberg News reports that 66 percent of flights have been delayed and 2.7 percent canceled. Additionally, the airport only gets an average rating of 3.0 on Google. Most complaints relate to the lack of public transport links at the airport and the resulting huge queues due to their small size despite the high number of passengers.
4. Manchester Airport, UK – Google average 3.0 rating based on 15,192 comments: Most of the complaints relate to rude staff and lack of organization leading to long queues, especially at security. The airport made headlines recently when a video was posted on a social media channel showing a luggage trolley packed full with suitcases, some of which had been demolished.
5. Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, Germany – Average Google rating of 3.2 from 16,959 reviews: It opened its doors in October 2020 about a decade late and cost four billion euros more than originally expected, which is why it has an average rating Google for only 3.2 stars. While the airport has been praised for its clean and modern facilities, most complaints are about poor organization and slow security, leading to long queues.
See an interactive map and schedule with the full list of airports in Europe.
method:
This ranking was compiled using the average Google Map rating and the number of reviews for the 100 busiest airports in Europe based on passenger numbers in 2019. Based on this data, the list of airports is ranked with priority given to those with the highest ratings. All airports from Russia and Ukraine, as well as non-functioning airports, were removed from this arrangement. Data was extracted in July 2022.
