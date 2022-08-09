Zurich Airport scores well in Google reviews

Holidu, the holiday rental booking portal, searched for airports with the best ratings. The study was conducted using Google Maps data, using the average Google rating and the number of reviews to generate a European airport rating.

Top 10 airports in Europe:

5. Malta Airport, Malta – Average Google rating of 4.3 based on 6,279 reviews: Both the airport and Air Malta were affected by many delays from London Heathrow Airport, despite being smaller in size compared to its European counterparts, the airport in Malta is In no way inferior to these.

4. Alicante Airport, Spain – Average Google rating of 4.3 based on 10,547 reviews: Alicante International Airport in Spain is located approximately 15 kilometers from the city center of Alicante. Travelers praise the good organization, bright and spacious design.

3. Porto Airport, Portugal – Google average rating 4.4 out of 11,904 reviews: Francisco de Sa Carneiro Airport, also known as Porto Airport, can be a good alternative to avoid the delays that Portugal’s largest airport in Lisbon has been experiencing since mid-June escaped. About 65 percent of flights have been postponed and 4.8 percent canceled since early July, according to recent reports. Porto Airport has an airport app to track real-time arrival and departure times and flight status, so the connection is straightforward and in real time.

2. Zurich Airport, Switzerland – Google average score of 4.4 out of 14,267 reviews: Despite having taken a slight hit from a recent air traffic control glitch, Zurich Airport was ranked second in the rankings. The airport’s reputation does not appear to be affected and travelers have a range of different options for spending time at the airport.

1. Athens Eleftherios Venizelos Airport, Greece – Average Google rating of 4.4 based on 24,467 reviews: ATH is the largest and most popular airport in Greece and is located 33 kilometers from the city center. Greece escaped the European aviation chaos relatively unscathed.

The 5 worst airports in Europe:

1. Bordeaux-Merignac Airport, France – Average Google rating of 2.7 based on 5,700 reviews: The main complaints about this airport were its small size and lack of passenger seats. To make matters worse, many flights have recently been canceled due to staff strikes, so vacationers may want to consider alternatives when planning a trip from Bordeaux-Merignac airport.

2. Heraklion Airport, Greece – Google average 2.8 out of 10,791 reviews: Most complaints are about the airport being crowded, old and poorly equipped. There is still a lot to catch up with in terms of regulation: the frequent changing of departure gates and chaotic security checks were often highlighted in the comments.

3. Luton Airport, UK – Google average rating 3.0 out of 10,665: Since the beginning of July, Bloomberg News reports that 66 percent of flights have been delayed and 2.7 percent canceled. Additionally, the airport only gets an average rating of 3.0 on Google. Most complaints relate to the lack of public transport links at the airport and the resulting huge queues due to their small size despite the high number of passengers.

4. Manchester Airport, UK – Google average 3.0 rating based on 15,192 comments: Most of the complaints relate to rude staff and lack of organization leading to long queues, especially at security. The airport made headlines recently when a video was posted on a social media channel showing a luggage trolley packed full with suitcases, some of which had been demolished.