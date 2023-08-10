Zelensky had a “private conversation” with London | Message bot

August 11, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on his Facebook page on Thursday, August 10, that he had a “productive discussion” with British officials about defense support for the Ukrainian armed forces. But the head of state did not give details.

He stressed that Ukraine is preparing further defense packages for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the defense systems of the entire country. In particular, it concerned air defense systems.

I also had a conversation with representatives of the British military leadership today – a closed conversation. “But a fruitful conversation,” said the chief.

Previously, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine needs more air defense systems and modern combat aircraft to protect civilians from Russian missiles.

