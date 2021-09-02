1MDB requests permission to file subpoenas for six foreign parties

Kuala Lumpur (September 2): 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) has applied for permission to issue and file a subpoena by the company against six parties, including two offshore banks.

The six parties are Coutts & Co Ltd and JP Morgan (Switzerland) Ltd; Two companies were established in Saudi Arabia, Petrosody International Limited and Petrosody Holdings (Cayman) Limited, in addition to two people, Tariq Essam Ahmed Obaid (Tariq Obaid) of Saudi Arabia and British national Patrick Andrew Mark Mahoney (Patrick Mahoney).

All parties are second through seventh defendants in 1MDB’s $1.83 billion lawsuit, including alleged breach of contract, negligence and criminal conspiracy to embezzle 1MDB funds.

Based on copies of documents received by Bernama through the judicial system today, 1MDB, as the plaintiff, on 27 August filed a partial notice of the request by Messrs.

The application was filed on the grounds that Defendants 2 to 5 were doing business outside Malaysia, including in Zurich and Geneva, Switzerland; Al-Khobar in Saudi Arabia and Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands, while the sixth defendant, Tariq Obaid, resides in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia, and the seventh defendant, Patrick Mohani, residing in London, United Kingdom.

In the application, the plaintiff also requested that the subpoena be delivered to all defendants at the same time, wherever they are.

The hearing is scheduled for September 30 before the Commissioner of Justice Kwai Chiu Sun.

On May 7, 1MDB filed the lawsuit under the name Deutsche Bank (Malaysia) BD

The plaintiff alleged that all of the defendants acted negligently, in breach of contract, and conspired to defraud 1MDB to the point of causing losses to the company and damaging 1MDB’s reputation and reputation. – a program