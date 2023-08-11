Young Scientists book publication: The Young Academy wants to inspire children to science

F&L: The book is aimed at children and young people from the age of twelve and over. Why should interest in science be awakened in this age?

Astrid Eichhorn: This is the age when many stereotypes become more relevant – for example gender stereotypes that keep girls away from STEM subjects. At the same time, many children and young people at this age still have a childish curiosity, thirst for knowledge, and are excited by many exciting questions. Hopefully, we can continue by showing just how diverse the questions are being asked in science, and how diverse people are asking those questions. In this way we hope to challenge stereotypes and show that scientists are very different people.

F&L: How important are role models in science, especially for girls?

Astrid Eichhorn: Role models are very important because they give courage and show that dreams that may seem unrealistic can be achieved. When you see that “someone like you” has already walked the path of your dreams, you will quickly feel that you belong on that path. And that sense of belonging can be one of the factors determining whether you drop out or complete studies, decide whether or not to pursue a PhD, and accept or decline a postdoc job offer.