NASA searches for a solution to communication problems with “Voyager 1” – Science

The Voyager probes have been on the move for nearly 50 years, and have now left our solar system. But there are always some hurdles, first with “Voyager 2” and now with “Voyager 1.”

Washington (dpa) – After a communication problem with the Voyager 2 space probe last year, NASA is now looking for a solution to the problem of its twin, Voyager 1. NASA said that the probe is sending data to Earth, but it has been unusable since November. This is probably due to one of the three computers on board Voyager 1. A new signal sent by NASA to the rover at the beginning of March has now provided a different answer — one that will likely provide information to solve the problem.

Because Voyager 1 is now 24 billion kilometers from Earth, the signals will take more than 22 hours to arrive. This is why it may take some time before the communication issue is resolved, NASA said.

Voyager 1 (German: traveler) was launched on September 5, 1977, and Voyager 2 was launched on August 20, 1977. Both probes are unmanned. The probe was intended to explore planets in the outer solar system, but it ended up flying beyond the boundaries of the solar system.

Temporary connectivity issues with the sensors occurred frequently. Just last summer, NASA was able to temporarily restore lost contact with the Voyager 2 space probe after it accidentally pointed its antenna temporarily away from Earth.

Information from NASA