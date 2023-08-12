Now fill up with Vitamin D

Vitamin D belongs to the family of fat-soluble vitamins, but it acts as a hormone in the human body. It performs important tasks in the metabolism of calcium and phosphate and promotes their absorption in the intestine. Thus, it greatly supports bone mineralization and influences various hormones. Vitamin D is also involved in muscle metabolism and defense against infections.

There are few foods that contain vitamin D. These include fatty fish such as herring, mackerel or salmon, other vitamin D purveyors for example cod liver oil (fish oil), egg yolks and some edible mushrooms. The main source of this important vitamin is and remains our body, which produces itself under the influence of sunlight, especially ultraviolet radiation. In the summer, everyone who basks in the sun for at least a few minutes a day is supplied with Vitamin D.

In fair-skinned people, five to ten minutes of sunlight on a quarter of the exposed body surface (hands, face, parts of the arms and legs) is enough to produce enough vitamin D. Things are different during the dark season. In the fall, radiation intensity decreases and vitamin D production falters. In the period from November to February the production decreases almost completely: the intensity of light in our latitude is not sufficient for the synthesis of the body to begin at all.

That’s why it’s so important to fill up on Vitamin D now. Depending on how full the storage is, this will continue for several weeks before vitamin D deficiency sets in during the dark season. The first signs of deficiency are general weakness, muscle and body aches, hair loss, migraines, and a greater susceptibility to disease. If necessary, you can bring your vitamin D balance back under control with the help of preparations, but you should definitely seek medical attention or advice, as an oversupply of vitamin D is also possible and poses health risks.

See also Low back pain and Neanderthals - wissenschaft.de – Image sources – Blue sky, bright midday sun illuminating the space. Wide image: alinamd – stock.adobe.com

– Advertising –