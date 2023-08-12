IC 5146, The Cocoon Nebula – Science Spectrum

Since the weather still didn’t allow for current exposures, I turned to the old data from my hard drive again. IC 5146, also known as Cocoon Nebula, will be easy to see in the coming weeks, and I want to provide a little motivation with my screenshot. The Cocoon Nebula is found in the constellation Cygnus, about 3,000 light-years away. Like many similar objects, this region is also a star-forming region, with the typical mix of dark clouds, emission and reflection nebulae. What characterizes this condition, and what it is also called, is the cocoon-like covering of the glowing red HII region. In my editing of this image, I deliberately restored the bright red, bright red region of the nebula to make the reflection nebula’s network more visible. I think the Cocoon Nebula lives up to its name in that way. A little west of IC 5146, you can still find the highly structured and blue-glowing reflection nebula vdB 147. The small galaxy in the lower left corner of the image is PGC 167593. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find any distance information, but I think that The distance is at least 500 million light years.