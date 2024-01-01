Xi Jinping and Joe Biden exchange greetings on the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Photo by VCG

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden on Monday exchanged greetings on the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his message, Xi said that the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States is an important event in the history of bilateral and international relations. Xi said that over the past 45 years, China-US relations have overcome ups and downs and developed overall, which has not only improved the well-being of the two peoples, but also peace, stability and prosperity in the world.

History has already proved and will continue to prove that mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation is the right path for China and the US to get along as two great countries. Xi said joint efforts between China and the United States should move in this direction in the new era.

Xi pointed out that when they met in San Francisco, he and Biden laid out a “San Francisco Vision” that laid out a path for the development of China-US relations. The Chinese president said he is willing to work with Biden to further steer the course of China-US relations to benefit both countries and their peoples and promote the cause of world peace and development.

In his message, Biden said the relationship between the United States and China has promoted the prosperity and opportunities of the United States, China and the world since diplomatic relations were established in 1979. He said he looked forward to the further development of US-China relations based on the progress of the two leaders' predecessors and the many meetings and discussions between the two leaders.