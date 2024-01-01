Makers of EV Dingolfing are gearing up for the Bayernliga relegation round, with 24-year-old Canadian Anthony Gagnon providing an urgently needed boost in attack. The right wing should deliver the necessary hits in Lower Bavaria. His CV was promising.

Offensive is still the largest construction site in the EV Dingolfing group. With just 49 goals scored, Bayern is last in the league overall. As a result, the producers, particularly sporting directors Manuel Ruhstorfer and Oliver Ferstl, had been searching for a striker for several weeks. On New Year's Day, the implementation could be finally announced. “With Anthony Gagnon, I expect more attacking speed and better use of our chances,” explains Bernie Engelbrecht.

The strong performance at Miesbach had only one drawback, “because we didn't make enough of our chances,” Inglebrecht said. A lot of points have been wasted in Bayern's 19 games so far. After careful consideration, those in charge decided on 24-year-old Canadian Anthony Gagnon. The right-wing shooter, born in Montreal, has an impressive hockey resume. He was one of the leading players for the Quebec Ramparts in the QMJHL, the highest Canadian junior league. Gagnon not only served as captain, but also became his team's leading scorer (54 points) in his final junior year.

He then hunted goals in the East Coast Hockey League, a gathering place for future NHL players, for the Norfolk, Infy Fuel and Reading Royals, and averaged a goal every other game. Last season he moved to Perth in the Australian Premier League in the summer before returning to Canada for the winter. Now Gagnon is heading across the pond to Europe for the first time. Sporting director Manuel Rustorfer affirms: “Anthony played at the highest level in North America in the QMJHL and ECHL. We are confident that we have signed a great player. “Especially on the power play, Gagnon Izar must drive the Rats' offensive game and ensure they stay in the league with his goals.”

The Canadian will land in Munich on Wednesday and train with the team for the first time on Thursday. If all formalities are completed, Gagnon should be involved in Friday's away game against Shango.