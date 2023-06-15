With the new global brand positioning “WE DO WE”, Smirnov relies on …

LONDON, Oct. 1 /PRNewswire/

The new campaign proves once again that the traditional brand is committed to representation and inclusivity

Campaign preview “we do” he here Available and behind-the-scenes content available here

Smirnoff, the world’s leading vodka brand[1] Announcing the global launch of its new campaign today “we do” Known, a campaign that boldly champions the power of group and celebrates the magic of WE that happens when people, ingredients, and flavors come together.

The new campaign marks the biggest shift for Smirnoff’s platform in over a decade and is the latest expression of the brand’s belief that together we are better. The new and colorful campaign will be launched in more than 20 markets over the coming months in a digital approach accompanied by a set of social and audiovisual content titled “We Do We”.

Since 1864, Smirnoff has been a trademark for everyone. This latest message about being able to bring people together is more timely than ever at a time some have called the “joy slump,” and with increasing reports of people feeling disconnected and isolated.[2].

Comments by Stephanie Jacoby, Global Brand Director at Smirnoff:

“In a world where we are constantly asked to focus on ourselves, it is becoming increasingly clear that we all long to be part of something greater. At a time when the slogan “You do you” means “Realize yourself!” Or, to put it bluntly, “Do something!” Some of its luster has been lost, its comprehensiveness questioned around the world, is the campaign “we do” Our motto is to celebrate the power of collective!

“we do” is the first activation campaign for McCann New York as Smirnoff’s new global creative agency and was developed with the group in mind. At every focal point of this campaign, in front of and behind the camera,“we do” Developed by and for people from all walks of life.

That commitment is reflected in the hiring of ManvsMachine, a creative agency based in London and Los Angeles, to direct and produce the hero content for the campaign, plus the casting of a diverse crew to star in the ad represents the amazing breadth of people enjoying Smirnoff.

Shane Millington, CCO McCann New York, explains:

“As we began using our creativity to bring this Good News of WE to life, we realized that creativity itself is an expression of expression“We do Should be. We share Smirnoff’s belief that inclusivity fuels creativity and that the best ideas and most vibrant and compelling work come when we come together, learn from each other, and benefit from our diversity.”

In the course of the subsequent activation campaign “we do” Implemented across social, OoH, digital and TV channels in over 20 markets with a media strategy that is part of Diageo’s broader vision to invest in platforms and publishers working to make mainstream media more diverse and inclusive[3 ].

The launch follows multiple activation campaigns by the brand at Pride events around the world including in Brazil, the UK, Colombia, the US, India and Canada – building on the brand’s longstanding commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community.

The campaign will continue to evolve over the coming months, capturing the collective spirit of vo “we do” Bring it to life with a range of events, partnerships and sponsorships across music, sport and entertainment. Scheduled for festival season, NFL season and beyond, the activities will bring Smirnoff and his fans closer than ever before.

[1] Spirits Business, 2023 Brand Champions Report [2] McCann Worldgroup Truth Central, June 2023 // Cigna Well-being Survey April 2022 [3] Diageo.com: Inclusion and Diversity

picture: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2100013/Smirnoff_We_Do_We.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smirnoff-leaps-to-the-bold-power-of-the-collective-with-new-global-brand-positioning-we-do-we-301850723. programming language