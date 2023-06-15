IMC celebrates the highest success in the Positive Impact rating

Krems (A) The results of the Positive Impact Evaluation (PIR) were announced yesterday, June 14, 2023, at the PRME (Principles for Responsible Management Education) Global Forum in New York, USA. The Forum aims to stimulate a global discussion on how business education can help advance the sustainable development agenda around the world. Leaders of business schools, teachers, students, companies and organizations for sustainable development have come together for this purpose. In the context of the PRME Global Forum, the results of PIR were announced under the theme “Accelerating the Societal Impact of Business Schools” – with great success for IMC Krems University of Applied Sciences.

IMC Krems participated for the second time after 2021 and achieved level 4 out of 5. This puts it in a category with well-known universities such as Aalto University Business School in Finland or Imperial College Business School in Great Britain. Other well-known institutions were even surpassed. IMC Krems is the only university in Austria to be ranked.

Positive impact on the world

The Positive Impact Assessment (PIR) is administered by an association from Switzerland, initiated by a group of business school experts and supported by WWF, Oxfam International, UN Global Compact Switzerland and others. PIR is an assessment conducted by students for students. For the fourth time, students around the world have rated their business schools on how they perceive their positive impact on the world. Professor Thomas Dellek of the Association for Positive Impact Assessment and Laurene Dietrich, Vice President of oikos International, announced the results of the community impact of 69 business schools from 25 countries.

Developing countries before industrialized countries

In the assessment questionnaire, students are asked 20 questions about seven relevant dimensions of impact: the leadership and culture of the university, programs of study, methods of learning and student support, the institution as a role model and its overall commitment. The Business School PIR score is used to rank colleges into five levels. The different levels relate to the level of achievement in developing the community impact of the college. Business schools will be provided with a specific social impact model and a tool that they can use to measure and quantify their impact.

At Level 5 (leading schools) are seven universities with an average score of 9.2 – all from developing countries. Tier 4 (Transfer Schools) includes 39 universities with an average score of 7.8. 21 European universities including IMC Krems dominate here.

Level 3 (Advanced Schools) consists of 23 schools with a GPA of 6.8. What is striking about these results is that universities in developing countries perform much better than universities in industrialized countries. This may be because the PIR measures business schools based on their impact on society. Contributing to societal problems is something that many business schools in advanced economies are beginning to do.

