According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, a new “Iron Curtain” is falling between Russia and the West. This is what the 72-year-old politician told reporters in Minsk on Thursday. “This process has already begun.” Western politicians should be careful “not to get caught up in it.”

The Russian foreign minister accused the European Union of “not showing any interest” in Russia’s position. The decisions of the European Union are “dictated by Washington.” The decisions taken at the NATO summit in Madrid showed that the United States “wanted to subjugate all nations to its will.”

“The Iron Curtain is now being erected by Westerners themselves,” he said. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir McGee At the meeting in Minsk.

Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill coined the term Iron Curtain in 1946 because after the division of Germany into occupation zones there was no agreement between the Soviet Union, Great Britain, the United States and France and then the powers were isolated in two blocs – came the capitalist west and the socialist east.