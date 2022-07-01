Lapid replaces Bennett as prime minister

Jerusalem (Inn) – Gair Lapid (Yesh Atid) is the new Israeli head of government. The former foreign minister assumed the position from his predecessor, Naftali Bennett (Gamena), in a ceremonial ceremony.

The change at the top is based on last year’s alliance agreement. In it, it was agreed to rotate the office from Bennett to Lapid. Lapid, 58, has been in office since Friday. This is the first time in more than 20 years that Israel has had a prime minister who does not belong to the right-wing camp.

The term of office of the new prime minister is initially limited to a few months. The eight-party government coalition was in crisis, which is why the Knesset was dissolved Thursday morning. On November 1, the House of Representatives will be re-elected.

Handover ceremony with warm words

Thursday’s official handover included high-ranking political figures and the families of the old and new prime ministers.

“This special position and the land does not belong to anyone,” Bennett said at the handover. “They belong to the entire people of Israel.” That responsibility is now in Lapid’s hands. Good luck, brother, said Bennett, wishing Labid Allah.

He thanked the new prime minister, saying: “You are a good man and an excellent prime minister.” “You are a good friend too. This is not a farewell ceremony because there is no intention of saying goodbye.”

Lapid vowed to do everything in his power to keep Israel “strong and prosperous.” “This mission is bigger than all of us,” he declared. Lapid did indeed visit Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem Thursday morning. There he honored his father, Joseph Tommy Lapid, who survived the Holocaust. Lapid’s grandfather also died in the Holocaust. According to a statement at Yad Vashem, Lapid vowed that he would defend Israel to protect the state and its children.

Many congratulations

The US government spoke through Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and President Joe Biden. Biden thanked Bennett for the good work he had done as well as for his “friendship over the past year.” Blinken and Biden congratulated Lapid on starting the service. Both are looking forward to an “unbreakable partnership” between the two countries. The American president would be happy if he was in Israel himself in mid-July to work together on visions for the future.

Other political players around the world have congratulated the new Prime Minister of Israel. “I look forward to further expanding our strategic partnership as we celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss-Lapid pledged that she would work to ensure Israel’s security. (indeed)