DVDs from “Des” | free press

Crime drama based on real events "to" He deals with one of the most notorious serial killers in UK history.

About the series:

Dennis Nielsen (David Tennant), better known as the “Nice Killer”, was a local officer who spent five years killing boys and men he encountered on the streets of Soho between 1978 and 1983. He befriended the men before offering them a meal and an overnight stay at his flat in north London. In the evening. His victims were often homeless or living far from society, having fallen into the social molds of the 1980s and thus grateful for the generosity of a stranger. In 1983, repairmen discovered a residence’s drainpipe clogged with human remains, prompting a police investigation. When Nielsen was finally caught on 9 February 1983, he had killed a total of fifteen men over the course of five years, making him one of Britain’s deadliest serial killers at the time. Because he couldn’t remember all the names of his victims, the police launched one of the biggest manhunts in Britain – but this time, they were looking not for the killer, but the victim.

