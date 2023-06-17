Users reported a major disruption in Whatsapp

06/16/2023, 21:48 06/16/2023, 23:06

On Friday evening shortly after 9 PM, thousands of users across the world reported a problem with the WhatsApp messenger service. Apparently, sometimes voice messages can no longer be delivered. Sending pictures didn’t work for some users either.

According to Alle Displance.ch, the problem has also affected Facebook and Instagram. Not only in Switzerland, but also in other countries such as Germany, the United States, and Italy, users have reported problems. After an hour and a half, the number of bug reports dropped again. Meta reported that the issue was due to an interface for Whatsapp business accounts. This is fixed.