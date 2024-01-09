Winter weather – Paris: Huge traffic problems due to snowfall – News

Snowfall greatly impeded traffic in the greater Paris area overnight.

The Road Traffic Authority announced that traffic on highways and rural roads has been backed up for a distance of more than 150 kilometres.

Many accidents occurred on snow-covered roads. A federal highway from Paris to the south was closed on a problematic section.

Truck drivers were said to be urged to be careful and give priority to heavy vehicles.

“Snow will arrive in Ile-de-France tonight. All road department gravel and snow machines have been packed. “The utmost vigilance is required,” Transport Minister Clement Beaune warned in X.



