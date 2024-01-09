Ukraine tape: Polish intelligence arrests suspected Belarusian spy +++ 19,500 children kidnapped to Russia

Polish intelligence arrested a Belarusian citizen on suspicion of espionage. The Warsaw Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday that the woman, who was arrested before Christmas, would remain in detention for three months.

Investigators accuse her of sending information to Belarusian intelligence about Belarusians who have been living in political exile in neighboring Poland for months. She is also said to have spied on organizations promoting contacts between Belarusians and members of the Polish minority living there.

The relationship between Belarus, an ally of the Kremlin, and Poland, a member of the European Union and NATO, has long been tense. Meanwhile, according to the Polish Immigration Office, more than 100,000 Belarusians now live in Poland. About 63,000 of them have a residence permit because they started working.

Many young people have fled authoritarian ruler Alexander Lukashenko. Through the “Poland – Safe Haven” programme, the government in Warsaw is actively recruiting IT technicians and creatives from the neighboring country. In Belarus, with a population of ten million, the Polish minority is estimated at just under 300,000 people.