In Chechnya, “too fast” and “too slow” music are prohibited.

Chechen dancers perform a traditional Chechen dance.Image: Shutterstock

Techno music fans will have to swallow a bitter pill in Chechnya: music over 116 beats per minute will be banned in the neighboring Russian country from now on. But it shouldn't be too slow either.

April 8, 2024, 10:13 am April 8, 2024, 10:52 am

From now on, you can only listen to music between 80 and 116 beats per minute (BPM) in Chechnya. This is what the Minister of Culture of the Republic of the Russian Federation Musa Dadaev decided last week. In one opinion This new organization explained:

“We must transfer the cultural heritage of the Chechen people to the people and to the future of our children. This includes the full range of moral and ethical standards of living of Chechens.

With the new standard, listening to techno music in public places will be prohibited in the future. Music which, according to Dadaev, has no place in Chechnya:

“Appropriating other peoples' musical culture is unacceptable.”

This new regulation was commissioned by Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov – one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies. The aim of this new regulation should be to make Chechen music and vocal and dance works with a certain rhythm harmonious with the Chechen mentality.

Ramzan Kadyrov has proven in the past that he is a supporter of traditional music by dancing to it. video: YouTube/Russian World

As the ministry wrote on Telegram, musicians have until June 1 to rewrite their songs to comply with the rules. If they do not do so, they will not be allowed to perform the corresponding songs.

The Russian president is unlikely to be particularly happy with this regulation: two of Russia's most popular songs will be removed from the permitted music repertoire as a result of the new regulation: “Den' Pobedy” for Victory Day, which is always performed on May 9 very quickly when 126 beats per minute. However, the Russian national anthem at 76 beats per minute is very slow. It is not known whether the Chechen Ministry of Culture will make an exception here.

If you're planning a trip to Chechnya soon: You can confidently sing along to some DJ Bobo's songs. For example, the summer hit “Everybody” from 1994. You can even use the lyrics to encourage locals to dance and sing along. Bobo sings:

“Everyone, move your feet. To the rhythm of this rhythm. Everyone sings this song. “Everyone is having fun” Move all your feet. To the rhythm of this rhythm. Everyone sings this song. All people are having fun.

At 103 bpm, this song is in keeping. (opinion)