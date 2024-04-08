Who will beat our smartest employee in the test?

QDH: Fun fact – Hopper doesn't have a college degree

Dear Huberquizzers

The interviewer was at the university. He enrolled in the winter semester of 1986. He finally left the university in the spring of 1997. But it was more of a slow gradual exit than a hard break. “I just noticed that I wasn't making any progress and I was always busy with other things,” he said, looking back.

What is “Quizz den Huber”? In Quizz den Huber you have the opportunity to compete in the quiz against the smartest of our employees (Daniel Huber, the brightest candle of Watson, the big Hubini, Hubster or just “Hello!”). We ask about classic general education subjects such as geography, history, art, culture, etc. With some exceptions, the test appears every Sunday at 8pm on watson.ch.

The period between 86 and 97 is also a kind of black box. In between, he spent a year in the Netherlands. Somehow, he got to Liz's thesis, which he never started: “But I corrected various papers from other students,” he asserts.

Ha ha ha.

That's how it is.

And now a competition.

I received a comment last week that Hopper's conclusion was poorly communicated at the end (I write it in the answer to the last question). Now I've written that in every review. better?