Where is the Germany vs. Canada match being broadcast live on free TV and streaming today?

Germany will play Canada in the 2023 Super Cup final on Sunday. But where is the World Cup warm-up match live on free TV and in live broadcast today? You can find out here at SPOX.

Cookie settings



On Sunday, August 13, the 2023 Super Cup for Gordon Herbert's DBB team ends with the final against Canada. The duel starts at 6:30pm at the edel-optics.de stadium in Hamburg.

The 2023 German Super Cup kicked off yesterday, Saturday, with a match against China. DBB won the match 107:58. The best shooter for Gordon Herbert's team was Franz Wagner with 20 points, and Maudou Luo and Dennis Schröder were also convincing (both 17 points).

Canada and New Zealand completed the other semi-final yesterday. The Canadians won the duel with a score of 107:76, making this the second meeting between Germany and Canada in just a few days. It wasn't until Wednesday when the Germans won 86:81.





DBB Test Match, Super Cup Final 2023: Where is Germany vs Canada live on free TV and streaming today? – the information

It happened: Super Cup 2023, Final

Super Cup 2023, Final duel: Germany vs. Canada

Germany vs. Canada date: August 13

August 13 Begins: 6:30 pm

6:30 pm place: edel-optics.de Arena, Hamburg

edel-optics.de Arena, Hamburg Broadcast on TV: purplesport

Live broadcast: purplesport

Live broadcast: SPOX

© Getty How is the DBB team doing today?

DBB Test Match, Super Cup Final 2023: Where is Germany vs Canada live on free TV and streaming today?

purplesport The duel between Germany and Canada is broadcast live and in full on TV and live this Sunday. like purplesport– Customers can watch the trial match before the upcoming FIBA ​​World Cup live and in full length on pay TV.

purplesport It also presents the Super Cup Final in a free live stream, which you can find on magentasport.de. in purplesportApp You can also experience today's duel in live broadcast.

DBB Test Match, Super Cup Final 2023: Where is Germany vs Canada live on free TV and streaming today? – Live stream from SPOX

Follow the DBB vs Canada test match Spox To you today on the live tape. With us you will not miss a second of the final match. You can find the live tape of the showdown on the SPOX website.





Germany: Upcoming games at a glance