If you want to be precise, an angle cannot be described that easily: An angle is a portion of a plane bounded by two straight lines starting from a common point. On the other hand, what we usually mean when we say angle is the measure of the angle or the width of the angle – that is, the size of the angle. If you rotate a line around its starting point by a certain amount, you get a corresponding large angle. The specific numbers we use to represent the angle depend on how we divide the so-called perfect angle.

A perfect angle is obtained if the straight line is allowed to move in a complete circle. We usually say that a full angle is 360 degrees – but that’s just an imitation. There is another way, as this formula shows:

The Gon unit is defined here as the 400th part of a perfect angle. So one gon is 0.9 degrees, which seems unusual. But upon closer inspection, it’s actually a clear idea. The right angle has exactly 100 johns – and we also define our remainder using decimal, i.e. as multiples of ten. Surprisingly, this system has become almost universally adopted in terms of height or weight; But not when measuring angles.