Missed “Data That Save the Climate? – On the Way in the Service of Science” on Wednesday at 3sat?: A repeat of the documentary online and on TV

They work under extreme conditions: in the glaciers of the Alps, in the arid regions north of the Arctic or in the hot humid tropics. Three researchers provide insight into how and where climate data is collected. Glacial ice, permafrost, and tropical rainforests are among the witnesses to Earth’s history. They represent the beauty and diversity of the Earth. But they are also indispensable ingredients when it comes to balancing our planet’s climate system. Little is known about permafrost soils, except that thawing layers reach deeper each year. In addition, massive amounts of carbon are suspected to be present in the frozen soil, which has been preserved since the last Ice Age. As a result of the melting processes, it can enter the atmosphere as carbon dioxide or methane and accelerate global warming. Annette Partch specializes in monitoring and measuring permafrost areas: “Since the measurements began at the turn of the millennium, we have seen a continuous increase in global temperatures. If this trend continues, in 20 years there will be no more permafrost, at least in the center of Spitsbergen. The Arctic Archipelago is the world’s largest “laboratory” for Arctic research, as well as for Annette Bartsch – but only with armed guides if you want to go into the open terrain. Because in addition to 2,000 individuals, more than 3,000 polar bears are among the “permanent residents” of the Norwegian archipelago. Permafrost is a subterranean phenomenon that is difficult to access, while glaciers are visible to all. But soon they could no longer do justice to the term “eternal ice”. Simple measurements of glacier ranges were already made 100 years ago. Since then, the ice giants have been retreating with increasing speed. By doing so, they are practically fueling climate change. Less ice means more water, says glaciologist Anton Neureiter of the Central Institute of Meteorology and Geodynamics, and water can absorb more radiation back. “As it gets warmer, more ice melts again! Humans have been meddling massively with the climate for some time, and glaciers are showing us that very clearly.” For new riders, this is more than a reason to take a wide range of measurements in all weathers, heavily loaded between treacherous chasms. On the other hand, there is no sign of the cold when Anton Weissenhofer searches for suitable seeds and young plants in the primary rainforest of hot and humid southern Costa Rica. His projects deal with the rehabilitation of deforested but protected areas. The goal is to preserve the area’s rich biodiversity through targeted selection of trees and to bind carbon dioxide as ecologically as possible. His biological studies first lead him to the area of ​​the Piedras Blancas National Park. Since then, he has been researching the rainforest ecosystem with his colleague Werner Huber. The knowledge gained forms the main basis for his recent efforts to create biological pathways. “Without getting people involved from here, all efforts will be worthless, but this takes a lot of patience and persuasion.” Despite many adverse circumstances, Anton Weissenhofer’s fascination with his work is palpably felt: “The way is the goal, in fact. You can never do enough. We continue to fight to ensure that the forests are preserved here, and every tree we plant is another help.” Director Peppo Wagner accompanies the three experts in their work on Sonnblick, in Svalbard and in Costa Rica. All three agree that the climate crisis cannot be solved with data alone. Action data must follow. Scientific facts are the basis for a better understanding of the linkages and for solution-oriented discussion – especially when it comes to the highly sensitive and complex ‘climate’ of the system. (Source: 3sat, reported by FUNKE Magazines)

