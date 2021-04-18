WhatsApp has fixed years of issue with an update

Selfies, screenshots and more: In the photo gallery on your smartphone, you will definitely find a photo or other video in portrait format. But WhatsApp has not yet been able to handle it.

However, if you want to send a photo or video in portrait format via WhatsApp, it will appear square to the recipient. A piece of decoration is cut from the top and bottom. Only when the recipient clicks the image sees the complete look.

Update now resolves this issue and correctly displays photos in portrait format in chat. The update is already distributed for both Android and iOS. On Android, version 2.21.8.11 is available, and iPhone 2.21.71 is available.

Here you can see how the photos are displayed so far (left) and after updating (right)

Regular photos will be displayed in 4: 3 format fully from now on. However, if the images are higher than this, the result will still be cropped. Other messaging programs, such as Telegram, enable it to display the complete image in all formats.

WhatsApp is improving self-scanning messages

After 7 days Automatically delete messages WhatsApp users have known WhatsApp for a few weeks. However, in groups, only administrators can activate or deactivate the function for the entire group. In the future, every group member should be able to take this position for himself. However, for the time being, we have not been able to find this feature. It may need to be activated first by WhatsApp on the server side.

WhatsApp is currently under criticism for its new data protection regulations. With these, Facebook, the group behind WhatsApp, wants to link Messenger user data to its own social network. Data protection advocates want to prevent this with an urgent action, as this step cannot then be reversed. You can read more about this here:

