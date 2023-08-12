Weißenstadt power outage currently 08/12/2023: here there are disturbances in the power grid

On Saturday afternoon, there was a power outage in Weißenstadt in the 95163 postal code district. Other parts of the district are currently affected by disturbances in the power grid. All notifications about a power outage in Weißenstadt today and what to do now can be found here on news.de

Breakdowns and maintenance in Weißenstadt are up to date

The Störsauskunft.de portal of Weißenstadt currently provides information on a total of 15 troubleshooting operations handled by the network operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH. Weißenstadt is located in the federal state of Bavaria, where homes live without electricity on average only 9 minutes per year. In all other federal states as well, downtime is limited to a few minutes. In the vast majority of cases, the problems are “just” low voltage interference. All detailed information about possible and current network problems can be found here in our overview.

The following disturbances are currently available on August 12, 2023 in Weißenstadt

location disorder since then Proven predictor Ruppertsgruen, Weißenstadt, Weißenstadt 08/12/2023 at 4:20 PM undefined Weissenheide, Weissenstadt, Weissenstadt 08/12/2023 at 4:20 PM 08/12/2023 at 7:20 PM In Quellenpark, Weiherhöfen, Weißenstadt 08/12/2023 at 4:20 PM undefined WUN 2, Voitsumra, Weissenstadt 08/12/2023 at 4:20 PM undefined Seeweg, Weiherhöfen, Weißenstadt 08/12/2023 at 4:20 PM undefined St 2180, peat bog hell, Weißenstadt 08/12/2023 at 4:20 PM undefined St 2180, Voitsumra, Weissenstadt 08/12/2023 at 4:20 PM undefined St 2180, peat bog hell, Weißenstadt 08/12/2023 at 4:20 PM 08/12/2023 at 7:20 PM Weiherhofen, Weissenstadt, Weissenstadt 08/12/2023 at 4:20 PM undefined Ruppertsgruen, Weißenstadt, Weißenstadt 08/12/2023 at 4:20 PM undefined Weissenheide, Weissenstadt, Weissenstadt 08/12/2023 at 4:20 PM undefined WUN 1, Weissenhaid, Weissenstadt 08/12/2023 at 4:20 PM 08/12/2023 at 7:20 PM WUN 1, 95493, Weissenstadt 08/12/2023 at 4:20 PM 08/12/2023 at 7:20 PM St 2180, Weiherhöfen, Weißenstadt 08/12/2023 at 4:20 PM undefined Riding School, 95709, Weissenstadt 08/12/2023 at 4:20 PM 08/12/2023 at 7:20 PM

(Last update: 08/12/2023, 05:27 PM)

Reporting a power outage in Weißenstadt: How do I find the right contact point for my fault report?

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

You can find the Bayernwerk Netz Troubleshooting Hotline here.

What to do in the event of a power outage

If you find problems with your power supply, this may have various reasons. However, there are some measures you can take to fix the problem on your own. Often it is not a mains fault at all, in most cases the circuit fuse was blown for protection reasons only. Therefore, first check your fuse box to see if a fuse has blown there. If this is the case, then disconnect all consumers that may be the cause of this from the mains and turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, there is a high probability of power line damage in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends beyond your home, the power grid may already be down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire department’s emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your power supply.

Major power outages in Italy

Europe has so far been largely spared widespread disruptions to the power grid. Early in 2003, however, an incident in Italy made headlines. On a Sunday in September, the whole country was without electricity for several hours, including the Italian islands, a total of 56 million people were affected. Even rail and air traffic was temporarily paralyzed. Tens of thousands of commuters and travelers were stranded on Sunday at train stations and airports. Even 3 deaths due to power outages had to be recorded. Electricity came back on the same night. A breakdown in Switzerland, where a high-voltage line failed, was cited as the cause of the failure.

