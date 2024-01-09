“Wednesday: The Complete First Season”: On Blu-ray in the US and UK in March

In the past year Information According to unconfirmed reports, the first season of the hit Netflix series “Wednesday“(USA from 2022) also on Blu-ray and MoD release 4K UHD Available. Amazon now lists the HD conversion from Warner Home Video for March 25th and 26th, 2024 in both Great Britain and the USA respectively. Pre-orders are already possible, but official details are still pending. A release in Great Britain increases the chances of expecting “Wednesday: The Complete First Season” in Germany. The morbid fantasy series is based on the adventures of the “Addams Family” cult, but comes with a new story about daughter Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega. Tim Burton executive produced the episodes and directed four of the eight episodes. “Wednesday” will soon resume with another season.





Contents: Mercury Adams (J. Ortega) doesn't really like people, but when his little brother Bugsley (I. Ordonez) is bullied, he gets into policy. Her vengeful nature gets her kicked out of school. It's clear to her parents Gomez (L. Guzman) and Morticia (C. Zeta-Jones) that Nevermore Academy could be the only suitable place for their special daughter. There was eternal love. Mercury, on the other hand, sees exile to boarding school as a challenge to disappear again as soon as possible. But it shouldn't happen so soon, because once you get there, evil forces will try to take your life! Then her new classmates, roommate Enid Sinclair (E. Myers), star student Bianca Barclay (J. Sunday) and the mysterious Xavier Thorpe (B. Hines White) put Mercury's world to the test… (sw)

