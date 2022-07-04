Watching a walrus on the Baltic coast of Latvia | free press

Rügen, Poland and now Latvia: Recently there has been more sightings of walruses on the Baltic coast – or is it always the same animal?

Riga. Two weeks after the walrus made a plane visit to Rügen, a walrus was also spotted on the Baltic Sea coast of Latvia.

Latvian radio reported that marine mammals were discovered and photographed early Monday morning on the beach near the coastal city of Liepaja. According to eyewitness reports, the animal returned to the sea a little later.

According to Valdis Pilates of the Latvian Nature Conservation Agency, this is the first documented sighting of a walrus in the European Union’s northeastern European Baltic country. It may be the same animal that caused a stir on the beaches of Rügen and Poland’s Baltic Sea coast in mid-June.

Meanwhile, the authority warned in a statement against approaching a walrus on the beach and leaving it alone: ​​”A wild animal is not a circus show.” Videos and photos posted online show eyewitnesses getting relatively close to the giant sea creature and lighting a flashlight at it. (dpa)