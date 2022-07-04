Increased Parkinson’s Disease Risk from Milk and Dairy Products – A Healing Practice

Milk increases the risk of Parkinson’s disease

In a comprehensive study of the effects of diet on Parkinson’s disease risks Wijdan drink milk It appears to be associated with an increased risk of disease.

In the new study, in which experts from University of Milan Bicocca In Italy what effects were examined feed on the occurrence and development Parkinson’s Disease she has. The results were published in the journalNutritional NeurosciencePosted.

Several large databases have been evaluated

For the current study, the team evaluated existing research, considering data from 2000 onwards. Only randomized clinical trials, case-control studies, and follow-up studies were considered.

In the end, according to the team 52 investigations that have met the required inclusion criteria. Most of these studied the effects of poor nutrition and the Mediterranean diet on the onset and progression of Parkinson’s disease.

Researchers report that other studies have provided evidence for the role of germs, vitamins, polyphenols, dairy products, coffee, and alcohol consumption.

Parkinson’s disease due to improper diet?

Of all the environmental factors, nutrition is the most diverse factor affecting Parkinson’s disease, and thus the links have been extensively investigated. In studies, for example, compliance with Mediterranean diet It was associated with the delayed onset and progression of Parkinson’s disease.

Elimination of malnutrition and strengthening of the intestinal microflora (intestinal flora) have similar positive effects in relation to Parkinson’s disease.

Polyphenols, fatty acids and coffee protect against Parkinson’s disease

It was also found that other factors such as Polyphenols, polyunsaturated fatty acids and coffee consumption also one It may have a protective effect entails, the researchers report.

Milk increases the risk of Parkinson’s disease

However, some dietary factors have also been identified Increased risk of Parkinson’s disease. increase it Milk and dairy products Experts warn of the dangers of disease.

Pay more attention to nutrition

Researchers emphasize that dietary measures in neuroscience can contribute significantly to improving clinical outcomes. The new findings are an important step in understanding how Diet promotes the development of Parkinson’s disease or can prevent the disease. (as such)