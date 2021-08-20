Wang Yi had a telephone conversation with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Photo by VCG

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a telephone conversation with his British counterpart Dominic Raab on Thursday. The chief diplomat discussed the Afghan situation and Sino-British relations.

During the phone call, Wang Yi said that the Afghan issue has already entered the critical stage from the military solution to the political settlement. In this sense, many aspects must be considered. First, whether the Taliban can create an open and inclusive framework of government that is appropriate for their own circumstances. Second, whether Afghanistan can clearly and comprehensively separate itself from terrorism. Third, whether the international community can play a constructive role in this. For the positive thrust, the international community should support and guide the crisis country rather than exert greater pressure. As long as it does not interfere in its internal affairs, China will continue to play a constructive role in the Afghanistan issue.

The Chinese foreign minister added that the Sino-British relations have shown positive indicators in recent times. His state wants to continually ramp up consultations with the UK on COVID-19 vaccines, treatment of the pandemic, and tracing the origin of the COVID-19 virus. In this context, both countries must work together to promote the health and safety of mankind. China welcomes British athletes to participate in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing and wants to organize an economic, safe and excellent winter sports event with all countries.

Dominic Raab replied that the UK also believes that international cooperation on the pandemic and sport should not be politicized. Great Britain wants to develop positive bilateral relations with China and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields such as economy, finance as well as health care.