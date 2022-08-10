VW Golf GTI & R recall: touch operation is highly sensitive

Volkswagen recalls 2,238 Golf in the United States. Problem: Sunroof touch operation.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and automaker Volkswagen have launched a recall. For 2,238 Golf GTIs and Rs as of 2022, the touch-sensitive button to operate the sunroof can be very sensitive. Problem: Passengers can inadvertently operate the control panel, which in turn no longer conforms to US Federal Motor Vehicle Standard 118.
These models are affected by recall:
- Volkswagen Golf GTI From production period December 14, 2021 to May 6, 2022 (1,715 vehicles)
- Volkswagen Golf R A8 From production period December 8, 2021 to April 25, 2022 (523 vehicles)
Volkswagen will replace the affected parts with parts that have a capacitive parameter that meets the test criteria. NHTSA conducts the summons at 22V-546. There is currently no recall in Germany.
conclusion
Volkswagen has to make improvements to 2,238 Golfs in the USA. On some vehicles, the touch-sensitive sunroof switch may be very sensitive.
