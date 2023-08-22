Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. (Germany) from dpa-AFX

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL): Issued pursuant to Section 40 (1) WpHG with intent to spread throughout Europe

^

EQS Voting Rights Notice: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd.: Release pursuant to § 40 Section 1 WpHG

with a view to spreading it across Europe

22.08.2023 / 17:34 CET/CEST

Release of voting rights notice sent by EQS message –

Service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer/publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

————————————————- – ————————————

Declaration of Voting Rights

1. Provider Information

Name: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

Street Number: Level 2,267 St Georges Terrace

Post: 6000

Location: Perth

Australia

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54

2. Grounds for Notice

X Purchase or sale of shares with voting rights

X Purchase or sale of instruments

Change in total voting rights

Other reason:

3. Information about the submitter

Law firm: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Registered Office, Country: Wilmington, Delaware, USA

From America

4. Names of Shareholders

If different from 3, with 3% or more voting rights.

5. Date of Threshold Crossing:

08/15/2023

6. Total Voting Shares

Share Share Total Shares Total No

Voting rights instruments (Total 7.a. + as per voting rights

(Total 7.a.) (Total 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

New 2.03% 3.57% 5.60% 167,335,301

Past 1.20% 3.29% 4.49% /

Medium

Lungs

7. Details of voting rights

A. Voting rights (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

Absolute in ISIN %

The direct reason is stated directly

(Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG) (Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG)

AU0000066086 0 3,401,642 0.00% 2.03%

Total 3,401,642 2.03%

b.1 Section 38 (1) no. 1 Tools in the sense of WpHG

Type of Instrument Maturity Exercise Time Voting Rights Voting

/ place of expiration / te absolute rights

Duration %

Right of recall at any time 4,072,842 2.43%

bond loan

Ten

Total 4,072,842 2.43%

b.2 Section 38 (1) no. 2 Instruments in the sense of WpHG

Maturity Type / Exercise Cash Settlement Voting Rights Voting

Instru- Expiry Period / or te Rights

ments term physics in % complete

Completion

Equity Cash at Any Time 1,894,321 1.13%

Change 02/09/2024

up to

04/20/2026

Total 1,894,321 1.13%

8. Information Regarding Notifier

Get the app now Be part of the world’s largest financial community Download Tamil

Notifying Party (3.) Not Controlled or Managed

Other entities subject to notification obligation, voting rights

Issuers (1.) own or hold the voting rights of the Issuer;

will cause.

A whole chain of subsidiaries starting with X

Supreme Controlling Person or Supreme Control

Company:

Company Voting %, Instruments %, Total %,

3% or 5% if or 5% or

more high

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Capital Management

LLC

Morgan Stanley % % %

domestic assets,

LLC

Morgan Stanley % % %

Capital Services

LLC

– % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Capital Management

LLC

Morgan Stanley &%%%

Co. LLC

– % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

International

Holdings Inc.

Morgan Stanley % % %

International

are limited

Morgan Stanley % % %

Investments (UK)

Morgan Stanley &%%%

Co. International

Plc

– % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Capital Management

LLC

Morgan Stanley % % %

domestic assets,

LLC

ETCM HOLDINGS, LLC % % %

E*TRADE Securities % % %

LLC

9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to section 34 (3) WpHG

(Possible only in case of attribution according to section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG)

Date of General Meeting:

Total voting rights after general meeting (6.):

Percentage of Voting Rights Percentage of Instruments Total Shares

%%%

10. Other Information:

Date

08/21/2023

————————————————- – ————————————

08/22/2023 CET/CEST EQS delivery services are legal

Reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.

Media Archive at https://eqs-news.com

————————————————- – ————————————

Language: German

Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

Level 2,267 St Georges Terrace

6000 perth

Australia

Web: www.v-er.eu

End of Message EQS Message Service

————————————————- – ————————————

1709175 22.08.