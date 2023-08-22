Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. (Germany) from dpa-AFX

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL): Issued pursuant to Section 40 (1) WpHG with intent to spread throughout Europe
^
EQS Voting Rights Notice: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd.: Release pursuant to § 40 Section 1 WpHG
with a view to spreading it across Europe
22.08.2023 / 17:34 CET/CEST
Release of voting rights notice sent by EQS message –
Service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer/publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.
————————————————- – ————————————
Declaration of Voting Rights
1. Provider Information
Name: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Street Number: Level 2,267 St Georges Terrace
Post: 6000
Location: Perth
Australia
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54
2. Grounds for Notice
X Purchase or sale of shares with voting rights
X Purchase or sale of instruments
Change in total voting rights
Other reason:
3. Information about the submitter
Law firm: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)
Registered Office, Country: Wilmington, Delaware, USA
From America
4. Names of Shareholders
If different from 3, with 3% or more voting rights.
5. Date of Threshold Crossing:
08/15/2023
6. Total Voting Shares
Share Share Total Shares Total No
Voting rights instruments (Total 7.a. + as per voting rights
(Total 7.a.) (Total 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
New 2.03% 3.57% 5.60% 167,335,301
Past 1.20% 3.29% 4.49% /
Medium
Lungs
7. Details of voting rights
A. Voting rights (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
Absolute in ISIN %
The direct reason is stated directly
(Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG) (Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG)
AU0000066086 0 3,401,642 0.00% 2.03%
Total 3,401,642 2.03%
b.1 Section 38 (1) no. 1 Tools in the sense of WpHG
Type of Instrument Maturity Exercise Time Voting Rights Voting
/ place of expiration / te absolute rights
Duration %
Right of recall at any time 4,072,842 2.43%
bond loan
Ten
Total 4,072,842 2.43%
b.2 Section 38 (1) no. 2 Instruments in the sense of WpHG
Maturity Type / Exercise Cash Settlement Voting Rights Voting
Instru- Expiry Period / or te Rights
ments term physics in % complete
Completion
Equity Cash at Any Time 1,894,321 1.13%
Change 02/09/2024
up to
04/20/2026
Total 1,894,321 1.13%
8. Information Regarding Notifier
Be part of the world’s largest financial community
Download Tamil
Notifying Party (3.) Not Controlled or Managed
Other entities subject to notification obligation, voting rights
Issuers (1.) own or hold the voting rights of the Issuer;
will cause.
A whole chain of subsidiaries starting with X
Supreme Controlling Person or Supreme Control
Company:
Company Voting %, Instruments %, Total %,
3% or 5% if or 5% or
more high
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Capital Management
LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
domestic assets,
LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
Capital Services
LLC
– % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Capital Management
LLC
Morgan Stanley &%%%
Co. LLC
– % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
International
Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley % % %
International
are limited
Morgan Stanley % % %
Investments (UK)
Morgan Stanley &%%%
Co. International
Plc
– % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Capital Management
LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
domestic assets,
LLC
ETCM HOLDINGS, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities % % %
LLC
9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to section 34 (3) WpHG
(Possible only in case of attribution according to section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG)
Date of General Meeting:
Total voting rights after general meeting (6.):
Percentage of Voting Rights Percentage of Instruments Total Shares
%%%
10. Other Information:
Date
08/21/2023
————————————————- – ————————————
08/22/2023 CET/CEST EQS delivery services are legal
Reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.
Media Archive at https://eqs-news.com
————————————————- – ————————————
Language: German
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 2,267 St Georges Terrace
6000 perth
Australia
Web: www.v-er.eu
End of Message EQS Message Service
————————————————- – ————————————
1709175 22.08.
“Communicator. Entrepreneur. Introvert. Passionate problem solver. Organizer. Social media ninja.”