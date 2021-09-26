Violent earthquake hits Haiti – many victims feared

Expect great destruction

Violent earthquake shakes Haiti – at least 300 dead Haiti suffers crises over and over again. Now the earth trembled tremendously. Only slowly does the extent of the damage become visible. Some authorities are making comparisons with the horrific earthquake of 2010.

At least 304 people were killed in a powerful earthquake in southern Haiti. The country’s Civil Protection Department reported on Twitter that more than 1,800 people had been infected. In addition, many buildings were destroyed. Rescue workers and citizens rescued many people from under the rubble. Fears more victims.

The earthquake, whose magnitude the USGS said was 7.2, occurred on Saturday morning about twelve kilometers from the municipality of Saint-Louis-de-Sud at a depth of about ten kilometers. After that, Haiti was shaken by several aftershocks, which, according to the USGS, reached a magnitude of 5.2. The earthquake brings back memories of the devastating earthquake in 2010, which killed more than 220,000 people.

The US National Weather Service (NOAA) initially issued a tsunami warning – but withdrew it soon after. The earthquake destroyed many buildings, as evidenced by photos and videos on social networks. People were reportedly buried under the rubble, and hospitals were overloaded and damaged. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) sent a team of experts.

Several countries have already provided assistance, including the United States and Joe Biden

International Red Cross search and rescue work has focused on the area around the particularly affected cities of Jeremy and Les Cayes, where people may still be trapped. The organization also sent emergency specialists. Relief supplies are available for at least 4,500 people. Additionally, emergency supplies are maintained and made available in Panama and the Caribbean.

Interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry, according to his statements, visited Grand Anse and flew over the city of Les Cayes to get an idea of ​​the extent of the damage. Declare a state of emergency for a month. The Organization of American States, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada and the United States provided assistance.

I’m currently in the Grand ‘Anse division to find out the extent of the damage in order to better coordinate government action on the ground. Resources have been mobilized since this morning to provide aid and assistance to the victims of this devastating earthquake. pic.twitter.com/vrs3SijVbX – Dr. Ariel Henry (@DrArielHenry) August 14, 2021

“The United States remains a close and enduring friend of the Haitian people, and we will be there after this tragedy,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement. “We express our deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones or whose homes and businesses have been destroyed.”

The federal government called for avoiding affected areas in the southwest of the island nation. “It is necessary to expect a large number of deaths and injuries, as well as extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure. There are still strong consequences,” the State Department warned Saturday evening. “Avoid the affected area,” she said in the travel and safety information. Travel to Haiti has been strongly discouraged for a long time.

Parts of the poor Caribbean nation of Haiti were already devastated by a severe earthquake in 2010. At the time, Haiti’s densely populated capital, Port-au-Prince, was at the epicenter. 222 thousand people died and more than 300 thousand were injured. More than a million people lost their homes.

Reconstruction also got off to a slow start due to political instability. The poor Caribbean nation of Haiti frequently suffers crises. President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in July. He was ambushed and killed by a heavily armed soldier in his home.