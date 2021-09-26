Franz Rendel loses the presidential battle: Luke Tardiff becomes the new president of the World Ice Hockey Federation – sport

Franz Rendel lost the battle for the presidency of the IIHF World Ice Hockey Federation. The new IIHF Chairman is French Luc Tardiff, who is from Canada and who was previously the World Federation’s treasurer for many years. The 68-year-old succeeds Rene Vassil. The 71-year-old Swiss resigned after 27 years in the position.

Tardiff won the final vote for the top position in international ice hockey on Saturday, by 67:39 votes. A total of five candidates ran for election. In the first of the four voting rounds, Rendell and Tardiff are still tied with 29 votes each.

Former national player Rendl can remain in his position as president of the German Ice Hockey Federation for the time being. However, Reindl no longer wants to run for the presidency next year. In addition to the longtime DEB employee, Berthold Wipfler, who is in charge of finances, is also leaving the company. So far, it’s unclear how things will go structurally and personally at DEB. (dpa)